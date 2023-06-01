The main goal of cancer treatment is to get rid of your cancer. This can happen with one type of treatment (such as surgery) or a mix of treatments, such as surgery and chemotherapy (medicine that destroys cancer cells) and radiation therapy.

If it isn’t possible to remove your cancer, doctors will try to shrink it, make you more comfortable, and lessen your symptoms to help you feel better.

Treating cancer is complex, and doctors and other healthcare professionals work together as a team. Your team may include primary care doctors, specialists, surgeons, physician assistants, radiation therapists, nurses, social workers, and pharmacists.

Your doctors will choose the type of treatment (called a treatment protocol) that’s best for your cancer.