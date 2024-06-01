In many other people, a cause for the sudden hearing loss is obvious. Such causes include

Head injury (such as a fracture of the temporal bone in the skull or sometimes a severe concussion without a fracture) can damage the inner ear and cause sudden hearing loss.

Severe pressure changes (such as those that can occur with diving or less often by bearing down during weightlifting) can cause a hole (fistula) to form between the middle and inner ear. Sometimes, such a fistula is present from birth and can spontaneously cause sudden hearing loss or make the person more susceptible to hearing loss after a head injury or pressure changes.

Ototoxic medications are medications that have damaging side effects to the ears. Some medications can rapidly cause hearing loss, sometimes within a day (especially if the dose given is too high). A few people have a rare genetic disorder that makes them more susceptible to hearing loss caused by the class of antibiotics called aminoglycosides. All people taking such antibiotics should have blood tests while taking the medication to screen for toxic levels that can cause hearing loss.

A number of infections cause sudden hearing loss during or immediately after acute illness. These infections include bacterial meningitis, Lyme disease, and many viral infections. The most common viral causes in the developed world are mumps and herpes simplex brain infection. Measles is a very rare cause because most people are immunized against the infection.