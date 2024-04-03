Preeclampsia is either new high blood pressure or worsening of existing high blood pressure that develops after the 20th week of pregnancy and is accompanied by excess protein in the urine. Eclampsia is seizures that occur in women with preeclampsia and that have no other cause.

Preeclampsia can cause the placenta to detach and/or the baby to be born too early, increasing the risk that the baby will have problems soon after birth.

The woman’s hands, fingers, neck, and/or feet may swell, and if preeclampsia is severe and not treated, she may have seizures (eclampsia) or organ damage.

Depending on how severe preeclampsia is, treatment may involve modified activity (bed rest), hospitalization, medications to lower blood pressure, or delivery of the baby.

Magnesium sulfate is given by vein to prevent or stop seizures.

In preeclampsia, an increase in blood pressure is accompanied by protein in the urine (proteinuria). Preeclampsia can suddenly cause seizures (eclampsia). If not treated promptly, eclampsia is usually fatal.

Preeclampsia (with or without eclampsia) develops after the 20th week of pregnancy, although most cases occur after 34 weeks of pregnancy. Some cases develop after delivery, most often within the first 4 days but sometimes up to 6 weeks after delivery. Preeclampsia occurs in approximately 5% and eclampsia occurs in less than 2% of deliveries worldwide.

Did You Know...

A variant of preeclampsia called HELLP syndrome develops in less than 1% of pregnancies. Women with HELLP syndrome have hemolysis (breakdown of red blood cells), elevated liver tests, and a low platelet count. Most pregnant women with HELLP syndrome have high blood pressure and protein in the urine, but some have neither.

Causes of Preeclampsia and Eclampsia The cause of preeclampsia is unknown. Preeclampsia is more common among women with the following disorders or characteristics: Preeclampsia in a previous pregnancy

Two or more fetuses (multiple pregnancy) in current pregnancy

Blood clotting disorder such as antiphospholipid syndrome

Diabetes before pregnancy or developed during pregnancy (gestational diabetes)

High blood pressure or a blood vessel disorder before pregnancy

First pregnancy

Older than 35 years

Obesity

Relatives that have had preeclampsia

Non-Hispanic Black, American Indian, or Alaskan Native ancestry

Symptoms of Preeclampsia and Eclampsia Some women with preeclampsia have no symptoms. In others, preeclampsia causes fluids to accumulate (edema), particularly in the hands, fingers, and face and also in the ankles and feet. Rings may no longer fit. Women may gain weight quickly, sometimes more than 5 pounds a week. If severe, preeclampsia can damage organs, such as the brain, kidneys, lungs, heart, or liver. Symptoms of severe preeclampsia include the following: Severe headaches

Distorted vision

Confusion

Overactive reflexes

Pain in the upper right part of the abdomen (over the liver)

Nausea and/or vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Decreased urination

Very high blood pressure

Stroke (rarely) Did You Know... Preeclampsia may cause few noticeable symptoms for a while, then suddenly worsen and cause seizures (eclampsia). Babies may be small because the placenta malfunctions or because they are born prematurely. Complications of preeclampsia can even cause fetal death. Babies of women with preeclampsia are 4 or 5 times more likely to have problems soon after birth than babies of women who do not have this complication, depending on how early the baby is born and how much the baby weighs at delivery. Rarely, preeclampsia may cause the placenta to detach too soon (called placental abruption). If preeclampsia and/or placental abruption occurs, the baby may be born too early, increasing the risk that the baby will have problems soon after birth.

Diagnosis of Preeclampsia and Eclampsia A doctor's evaluation, including blood pressure measurement

Blood and urine tests Doctors diagnose preeclampsia when a woman has the following: Increased blood pressure during the pregnancy

Protein in the urine Doctors do blood and urine tests to confirm the diagnosis and to determine how severe preeclampsia is. Doctors ask about symptoms and do blood tests or a chest x-ray to check for damage to organs (such as the lungs, liver, and kidneys). Doctors also monitor the fetus. They check the fetus's heart rate. Ultrasonography is done to check other signs of the fetus's well-being, such as the amount of amniotic fluid and the fetus's size, movements, breathing, and muscle tone.