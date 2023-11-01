Autoimmune Disorders During Pregnancy

In immune thrombocytopenia, antibodies decrease the number of platelets (also called thrombocytes) in the bloodstream. Platelets are cell-like particles that help in the clotting process. Too few platelets (thrombocytopenia) can cause excessive bleeding in pregnant women and their babies.

If not treated during pregnancy, immune thrombocytopenia tends to become more severe.

The antibodies that cause the disorder may cross the placenta to the fetus. However, they rarely affect the platelet count in the fetus.

The fetus can usually be delivered vaginally.