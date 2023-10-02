UTIs are caused by bacteria that get into the bladder and kidneys. Usually, bacteria from the skin get into the body through the urethra (the tube that passes urine out of the body).

UTIs are more likely to happen if your child has a birth defect of the urinary tract. Birth defects often stop urine from flowing normally. Urine that doesn't flow normally is like stagnant water and is more likely to get infected. If a birth defect isn't treated, serious kidney problems can develop later on.

Newborns can get very sick if a UTI spreads through the blood to the rest of the body (this is called sepsis).