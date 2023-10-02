What is occult bacteremia?
Occult bacteremia is when bacteria are in the blood but haven't yet caused illness or symptoms other than a fever.
Occult bacteremia happens in babies and children under 3 years of age. After that age, bacteremia always causes symptoms.
With occult bacteremia, your baby or child has a fever but otherwise looks healthy
Doctors do blood tests to find occult bacteremia
Vaccines (shots that healthy children need to help protect them from many infections) also help prevent occult bacteremia
Doctors treat occult bacteremia with antibiotics
Without treatment, occult bacteremia may develop into a serious illness
What causes occult bacteremia?
Certain kinds of bacteria cause occult bacteremia. Children who receive all their vaccines are generally safe from occult bacteremia.
Children are more likely to get occult bacteremia if they:
Haven't had all their vaccines
Have a weak immune system
What are the symptoms of occult bacteremia?
The only symptom is:
Fever higher than 102° F (38.9° C)
A baby or child who has other symptoms (such as cough, sore throat, or runny nose) has an actual infection, not occult bacteremia.
How can doctors tell if my child has occult bacteremia?
To find occult bacteremia, doctors do:
Blood tests
Doctors may do other tests to look for a bacterial or viral infection, such as:
Urine tests
Spinal tap (lumbar puncture) where a doctor uses a needle to get a sample of spinal fluid from around the spinal cord
Chest x-ray
Swab from the nose to look for a viral infection
The age of the child is important. Babies under the age of 3 months may need more tests and even to stay in the hospital during testing. Doctors can't always tell just by looking at very young babies whether they have occult bacteremia or a serious bacterial infection.