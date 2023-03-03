What are the symptoms of a cluster headache?

Cluster headaches start suddenly. Symptoms are on one side of your head and are on the same side each time. In an attack:

You'll have very severe pain around one eye and that side of your head

The pain is strongest within minutes and usually lasts half an hour to an hour

The pain may wake you up from sleep and is so severe you want to pace around

You may also have a stuffy, runny nose and a watery eye on the same side as the pain

Attacks happen one or more times a day, often at the same time of day or night. They usually happen regularly for 1 to 3 months (called a cluster period). Then months or years may pass before attacks happen again.

Although the symptoms are severe and very unpleasant, cluster headaches aren't dangerous and don't cause brain damage.