Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history and then do a physical examination. What doctors find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Wheezing).

Doctors determine whether the wheezing is occurring for the first time or has occurred before. If the person has had wheezing before, they determine whether current symptoms are different in nature or severity.

Important clues to a diagnosis are

Whether the wheezing started suddenly or gradually

Whether it comes and goes

Whether any conditions (such as an upper respiratory infection, exposure to an allergen, particular seasons of the year, cold air, exercise, or feeding in infants) trigger it or make it worse

Other symptoms that can provide clues to the diagnosis include shortness of breath, fever, cough, and sputum production. Doctors ask about the person's history of smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

During the physical examination, doctors check the person's temperature and heart and breathing rates. Doctors look for signs of respiratory distress and examine the lungs, particularly how well air moves in and out and whether wheezing seems to affect all of the lungs or only part. A doctor is usually able to detect wheezing by listening with a stethoscope as the person breathes. Loud wheezing can be heard easily, sometimes even without a stethoscope. To hear mild wheezing, doctors may need to listen with a stethoscope while the person exhales forcefully. A persistent wheeze that occurs in one location in people who smoke may be due to lung cancer. Doctors also examine the heart, nose and throat, limbs, hands, feet, and skin.