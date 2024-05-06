Escherichia coli (E. coli) or Enterococcus faecalis. It is sometimes used to treat other infections when they are caused by bacteria resistant to other antibiotics.

Some bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Fosfomycin works by preventing bacteria from forming this wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Fosfomycin is usually well-tolerated but may cause nausea and diarrhea.

