Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Fosfomycin

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Escherichia coli (E. coli) or Enterococcus faecalis. It is sometimes used to treat other infections when they are caused by bacteria resistant to other antibiotics.

Some bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Fosfomycin works by preventing bacteria from forming this wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Table

Fosfomycin

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Urinary tract infections caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli) or Enterococcus faecalis

Infections caused by fosfomycin-susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci*

Nausea and diarrhea

Fosfomycin is usually well-tolerated but may cause nausea and diarrhea.

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Fosfomycin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Whether use of fosfomycin during breastfeeding is safe is not known. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.