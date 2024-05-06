Escherichia coli (E. coli) or Enterococcus faecalis. It is sometimes used to treat other infections when they are caused by bacteria resistant to other antibiotics.
Some bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Fosfomycin works by preventing bacteria from forming this wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.
Fosfomycin
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Urinary tract infections caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli) or Enterococcus faecalis
Infections caused by fosfomycin-susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci*
Nausea and diarrhea
Fosfomycin is usually well-tolerated but may cause nausea and diarrhea.
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Fosfomycin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Whether use of fosfomycin during breastfeeding is safe is not known. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)