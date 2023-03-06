skip to main content
Enterococcal Infections

ByLarry M. Bush, MD, FACP, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2023
Enterococcal infections are caused by a group of gram-positive, sphere-shaped (coccal) bacteria called enterococci, which normally reside in the intestine of healthy people but sometimes cause infection.

(See also Overview of Bacteria.)

There are more than 17 species of enterococci. Many species normally occupy the intestinal tract and do not usually cause disease. These bacteria, called resident flora, cause disease only under certain circumstances—for example, when they enter other parts of the body.

Enterococcus faecalis and Enterococcus faecium are the species that most commonly cause infections in people.

Enterococci typically cause the following:

Symptoms of enterococcal infections depend on the location of the infection.

Treatment of Enterococcal Infections

  • Antibiotics

Treatment depends on where the infection is, but doctors usually give antibiotics and drain any abscesses.

Certain strains of enterococci have become resistant to many antibiotics

