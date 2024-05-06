carbapenems, cephalosporins, and penicillins.

Aztreonam is commonly used to treat people who are allergic to some beta-lactam antibiotics and is used in combination with other antibiotics to treat certain antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Like the other beta-lactam antibiotics, aztreonam works by preventing bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.

