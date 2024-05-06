Brought to you bymsd logo
Aztreonam

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
carbapenems, cephalosporins, and penicillins.

Aztreonam is commonly used to treat people who are allergic to some beta-lactam antibiotics and is used in combination with other antibiotics to treat certain antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Like the other beta-lactam antibiotics, aztreonam works by preventing bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Table

Aztreonam

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Comments

Infections caused by gram-negative bacteria

Injection site discomfort and swelling

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or a combination

Rash

Must be given by injection

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Aztreonam During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

