Hypothyroidism may be

Primary

Secondary

Primary hypothyroidism results from a disorder of the thyroid gland itself. In the United States, the most common cause is

Hashimoto thyroiditis: Hypothyroidism develops as the thyroid gland is gradually destroyed.

Other causes of primary hypothyroidism include

Thyroid inflammation (thyroiditis)

Treatment of hyperthyroidism or thyroid cancer

Lack of iodine

Radiation to the head and neck

Inherited disorders that prevent the thyroid gland from making or secreting enough hormones

Thyroid inflammation (thyroiditis) can cause permanent or temporary hypothyroidism depending upon the cause. Hashimoto thyroiditis gradually destroys the thyroid gland and usually causes permanent hypothyroidism. Subacute thyroiditis is probably caused by an infection with a virus. Autoimmune inflammation that occurs after childbirth (silent lymphocytic thyroiditis) is another cause. In subacute thyroiditis and silent lymphocytic thyroiditis, the hypothyroidism is usually temporary because the thyroid gland is not destroyed.

Treatment of hyperthyroidism or thyroid cancer can cause hypothyroidism because radioactive iodine or medications used in treatment interfere with the body’s ability to make thyroid hormones. Surgical removal of the thyroid gland leads to a lack of thyroid hormone production.

A chronic lack of iodine in the diet is the most common cause of hypothyroidism in countries where iodine is not added to salt. However, iodine deficiency is a rare cause of hypothyroidism in the United States because iodine is added to table salt and is also used to sterilize the udders of dairy cattle and thus is present in dairy products.

Radiation to the head and neck, usually given as radiation therapy to treat cancer, can also cause hypothyroidism.

Rarer causes of hypothyroidism include some inherited disorders in which an abnormality of the enzymes in thyroid cells prevents the gland from making or secreting enough thyroid hormones (see also Hypothyroidism in Infants and Children).

Secondary hypothyroidism occurs when the pituitary gland fails to secrete enough thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), which is necessary for normal stimulation of the thyroid. Secondary hypothyroidism is much rarer than primary.