Subacute thyroiditis often follows a viral illness and begins with what many people call a sore throat but actually proves to be neck pain localized to the thyroid. The thyroid gland becomes increasingly tender. The pain may shift from one side of the neck to the other, spread to the jaw and ears, and hurt more when the head is turned or when the person swallows. Subacute thyroiditis is often mistaken at first for a dental problem or a throat or ear infection.

Many people with subacute thyroiditis feel extremely tired. The person usually develops a low-grade fever (99 to 101° F [37 to 38º C]).

People with subacute thyroiditis may at first have symptoms of hyperthyroidism, such as increased heart rate and blood pressure, excessive sweating and feeling too warm, hand tremors (shakiness), and nervousness and anxiety, and later develop symptoms of hypothyroidism, including fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin and hair, and cold intolerance.