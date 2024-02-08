Silent lymphocytic thyroiditis is painless, autoimmune inflammation of the thyroid that typically develops after childbirth and usually goes away on its own.

(See also Overview of the Thyroid Gland.)

Silent lymphocytic thyroiditis occurs most often among women, typically 3 to 4 months after childbirth, and causes the thyroid to become enlarged without becoming tender. The disorder tends to recur with subsequent pregnancies.

For several weeks to several months, people have an overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism) followed by an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism) before eventually recovering normal thyroid function.

Symptoms of Silent Lymphocytic Thyroiditis Silent lymphocytic thyroiditis begins in the 3 to 4 months following childbirth. It starts with a hyperthyroid phase when the thyroid gland gets bigger without any pain or tenderness. Then, hypothyroidism develops before the condition usually resolves on its own. First, symptoms of hyperthyroidism, such as increased heart rate and blood pressure, excessive sweating and feeling too warm, hand tremors (shakiness), and nervousness and anxiety, occur. During the second phase, symptoms of hypothyroidism, which may include fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin and hair, and cold intolerance, may occur. Did You Know...

Diagnosis of Silent Lymphocytic Thyroiditis Thyroid function blood tests The diagnosis of silent lymphocytic thyroiditis is made based on a person's symptoms and the results of the examination and thyroid function blood tests. Rarely, doctors do a biopsy of the thyroid to confirm the diagnosis. If a woman developed silent lymphocytic thyroiditis after a pregnancy, doctors usually test for the disorder after subsequent pregnancies.