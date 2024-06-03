Rhabdomyosarcoma is a fast-growing cancer that can develop in soft tissues (such as muscle) almost anywhere in the body.

Rhabdomyosarcomas can develop anywhere, but the head and neck, genital or urinary tract, and limbs are the most common locations.

Symptoms depend on where rhabdomyosarcomas develop.

Diagnosis involves imaging tests and a biopsy.

Treatment consists of chemotherapy, surgery, and sometimes radiation therapy.

(See also Overview of Childhood Cancer.)

About 400 to 500 cases of rhabdomyosarcoma occur in children in the United States each year. This cancer accounts for 3% of all cancers in children. Two-thirds of cases of rhabdomyosarcoma are diagnosed in children younger than 7 years of age. Rhabdomyosarcomas occur mostly in children.

This cancer develops from cells that would normally develop into muscle cells. The cause of rhabdomyosarcoma is unknown.

Although rhabdomyosarcoma can occur almost anywhere, it tends to occur most often in the following:

Head and neck (in about 35% of cases): Most common among school-aged children

Genital or urinary tract (in about 25% of cases), usually in the bladder, prostate, or vagina: Typically occurring in infants and toddlers

Limbs (in about 20% of cases): Most common among adolescents

Trunk or other miscellaneous sites (in about 20% of cases)

Rhabdomyosarcoma can spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body, but it is usually diagnosed before the cancer has spread. About 15 to 25% of children are diagnosed after the cancer has spread. In these children, the cancer is most commonly located in the lungs. Bones, bone marrow, and the lymph nodes are other locations to which the cancer may spread.

Symptoms of Rhabdomyosarcoma In most children, the first symptom of the cancer is a firm lump or problems related to an organ affected by the cancer, such as the following: Eyes: Tearing, eye pain, or a bulging eye

Nose and throat: Nasal congestion, a change in the voice, or a nasal discharge that contains mucus and pus

Genital or urinary tract: Abdominal pain, a lump in the abdomen that can be felt, difficulty urinating, and blood in the urine

Vagina: Discharge that contains mucus and blood or a polyp-like mass that sticks out of the vagina

Limbs: Firm lumps on the arms or legs The cancers frequently spread, especially to the lungs, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. Usually, this spread does not cause symptoms.

Diagnosis of Rhabdomyosarcoma Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Biopsy or removal of tumor If a lump is detected, CT or MRI is done. The diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma is confirmed by taking a sample from the lump and examining it under a microscope (biopsy). Sometimes the entire lump is removed surgically. Lab Test Bone Marrow Test To determine whether the cancer has spread, CT of the chest, a bone scan (radionuclide scanning of bones), and another type of radionuclide scanning called positron emission tomography–CT (PET-CT) are done. Also, a sample of bone marrow is removed from both hip bones and examined.

Treatment of Rhabdomyosarcoma Chemotherapy and surgery

Sometimes radiation therapy (See also Cancer Treatment Principles.) Treatment consists of chemotherapy and surgery, radiation therapy, or a combination of all 3 treatments. When surgery is done, the entire cancer is removed if possible. Radiation therapy is typically used if some cancer remains after surgery or if the cancer is considered intermediate risk or high risk.

Prognosis for Rhabdomyosarcoma The prognosis is based on several factors: Where the cancer is located

How much of the cancer can be removed

Whether it has spread

How old the child is

What the cancer cells and tissue look like when examined under a microscope The prognosis is worse for children who are under 1 year of age or who are over 10 years of age. Children are considered low risk, intermediate risk, or high risk depending on their combination of factors. More than 90% of children who are considered low risk survive, but less than 50% of children who are considered high risk survive.