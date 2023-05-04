Other Primary Demyelinating Diseases

Adrenoleukodystrophy and adrenomyeloneuropathy are rare hereditary metabolic disorders. In these disorders, fats are not broken down as they normally are. These fats accumulate mainly in the brain, spinal cord, and adrenal glands. In the brain, they cause demyelination of nerves.

Adrenoleukodystrophy affects young boys, usually between the ages of 4 and 8. A milder, more slowly developing form of the disorder can begin during adolescence or young adulthood.

Adrenomyeloneuropathy is a milder form. It begins when men are in the 20s or 30s.

In these disorders, widespread demyelination is often accompanied by adrenal gland dysfunction. Boys have behavioral problems and problems with hearing and vision. Eventually, mental deterioration, involuntary and uncoordinated muscle contractions (spasticity), and blindness occur. Some boys with adrenoleukodystrophy are totally disabled or die 2 to 3 years after diagnosis. Often, adults with adrenomyeloneuropathy first notice a problem when their legs become weak and stiff, they lose control of their bladder or bowels (incontinence), and/or erectile dysfunction develops.

The diagnosis of adrenoleukodystrophy or adrenomyeloneuropathy is confirmed by genetic testing.

No cure for either disorder is known. Dietary supplements with glycerol trioleate and glycerol trierucate (known as Lorenzo’s oil) may help, but further study is needed.

When the adrenal gland (but not the brain) is affected, treatment with adrenal hormones may be lifesaving. Many experts now recommend stem cell transplantation early in the disease before serious symptoms develop.