What is a perforation of the digestive tract?
A perforation of the digestive tract is a hole in any of the organs in your digestive tract.
Injuries, certain diseases, or swallowing certain things can make a hole in your digestive tract
Food, digestive juices, or waste leak out of the hole into your chest or belly and make you very sick
You’ll have sudden, severe pain in your chest or belly
Doctors do x-rays and sometimes a CT (computed tomography) scan
A perforation is a medical emergency, and you'll need surgery right away
Without treatment, you might die
What causes a perforation of the digestive tract?
Causes of a perforation depend on where in the digestive tract the hole is. Causes include:
Injury, such as from being stabbed, shot, or injured in a car crash
Swallowing something that gets stuck (a foreign body)
Swallowing a chemical, such as acid, that eats a hole in your esophagus or stomach
Throwing up really hard
Certain diseases, such as diverticulitis, peptic ulcer disease, blocked intestines, Crohn disease, and ulcerative colitis
What are the symptoms of a perforated digestive tract?
Symptoms of a perforation of the digestive tract include:
Sudden, severe pain in your belly or chest
Sweating
A belly that is tender and firm when touched
Feeling sick to your stomach
Throwing up
How can doctors tell if my digestive tract has a perforation?
Doctors will do:
X-rays of your chest and belly
Sometimes, CT (computed tomography) scan
How do doctors treat a perforation of the digestive tract?
Doctors treat a perforation of the digestive tract using:
Immediate surgery to close the hole and stop fluid and intestinal contents from leaking out
Fluids and antibiotics given through your vein (IV)