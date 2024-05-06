Tetracyclines are a group of antibiotics used to treat many different bacterial infections.

Tetracyclines are usually taken by mouth and work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

Tetracyclines should not be taken with products that contain aluminum, calcium, magnesium, or iron. Such products include some antacids and many vitamin and mineral supplements.

Tetracycline and omadacycline should be taken with plenty of water when the stomach is empty because food, especially dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream, reduces its absorption (the movement of a medication into the bloodstream after it is given by mouth).

Minocycline and doxycycline can be taken with or without food because food does not reduce their absorption.

Doxycycline, minocycline, and tetracycline can be given by injection as well as by mouth. Eravacycline can be given only by injection in a vein.

