Tetracyclines

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Tetracyclines are a group of antibiotics used to treat many different bacterial infections.

Tetracyclines include the following:

Tetracyclines are usually taken by mouth and work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

Tetracyclines should not be taken with products that contain aluminum, calcium, magnesium, or iron. Such products include some antacids and many vitamin and mineral supplements.

Tetracycline and omadacycline should be taken with plenty of water when the stomach is empty because food, especially dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream, reduces its absorption (the movement of a medication into the bloodstream after it is given by mouth).

Minocycline and doxycycline can be taken with or without food because food does not reduce their absorption.

Doxycycline, minocycline, and tetracycline can be given by injection as well as by mouth. Eravacycline can be given only by injection in a vein.

Table

Tetracyclines

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Acne

Syphilis

Chlamydial infections

Lyme disease

Mycoplasmal infections

Rickettsial infections

Skin infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Fungal infection with the yeast Candida

Sensitivity to sunlight

Allergic reactions, such as rashes, anaphylaxis, and angioedema

Overview of Antibiotics.

Use of Tetracyclines During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.

Use of tetracyclines during breastfeeding is usually discouraged. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

