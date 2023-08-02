Overview of Brain Dysfunction

Localized brain dysfunction is caused by disorders that occur in a specific area of the brain, including the following:

Brain tumors

Brain abscesses

Disorders that reduce blood flow (and thus the oxygen supply) to a specific area, such as a stroke

Head injuries

Certain types of seizure disorders

Diffuse brain dysfunction is caused by disorders that affect large areas of the brain, including the following:

Disorders that cause metabolic abnormalities, such as low levels of sugar in the blood (hypoglycemia) or low levels of oxygen in the blood (hypoxia—usually due to a lung or heart disorder or, often, to respiratory or cardiac arrest)

Infections, such as meningitis and encephalitis

Very high blood pressure or very low blood pressure

Disorders that affect blood vessels, such as vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels)

Cancer that has spread through several areas of the brain or to the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges)

Disorders that cause progressive degeneration of the brain, such as Alzheimer disease and other dementias

Diffuse brain dysfunction may also result from disorders that occur in a specific area of the brain if they cause swelling of or put pressure on a large area of the brain. These disorders include the following:

Brain abscesses

Large brain tumors

Severe or blunt head injuries

COVID-19 is mainly a respiratory illness, but it can also affect many organs in the body, including the brain. The virus that causes COVID-19 can cause widespread brain dysfunction, resulting in nervous system (neurologic) and mental health problems. Some of these problems may linger after recovery from the acute illness.

Certain drugs, such as opioids (narcotics), some sedatives (such as benzodiazepines and barbiturates), and antidepressants, cause diffuse brain dysfunction if people are sensitive to their effects (as older people are) or if the level of drug in the blood is too high.