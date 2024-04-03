Placenta previa is attachment (implantation) of the placenta over the opening of the cervix, in the lower rather than the upper part of the uterus.

Women may have painless, sometimes profuse bleeding late in the pregnancy.

Ultrasonography can usually confirm the diagnosis.

Modified activity may be all that is needed, but if bleeding is severe and continues or if the fetus or woman develop problems, cesarean delivery is done.

Normally, the placenta is located in the upper part of the uterus. In placenta previa, the placenta is located in the lower part. It covers the opening of the cervix—the entrance to the birth canal. Sometimes the placenta is located near the opening of the cervix, not over it (called a low-lying placenta).

Placenta previa occurs in about 1 of 800 deliveries. During the second trimester, as many as 2% of pregnant women have placenta previa. Placenta previa may be visible on ultrasonography. However, it resolves on its own in more than 90% of women before they deliver. If it does not resolve, the placenta may detach from the uterus, depriving the baby of its blood supply. Passage of the baby through the birth canal can also tear the placenta, causing severe bleeding.

Risk factors (conditions that increase the risk of a disorder) for placenta previa include the following:

Having had more than one pregnancy

Having had a cesarean delivery

Having a structural abnormality of the uterus, such as fibroids

Having had a procedure that involves the uterus such as removal of fibroids from the uterus (myomectomy) or dilation and curettage (D and C) done several times

Smoking

Being pregnant with twins, triplets, or more babies (multiple births)

Being older

Symptoms of Placenta Previa Placenta previa often does not cause symptoms, and doctors discover it during a routine second-trimester ultrasound. Placenta previa can cause painless bleeding from the vagina that starts suddenly. The blood may be bright red. Bleeding may become profuse, endangering the life of the woman and the fetus. Some women also have contractions. Placenta Previa Image Placenta previa can cause problems for the fetus, such as the following: The fetus may be in an abnormal position.

The fetus may not grow as much as expected (intrauterine growth restriction).

Blood vessels connecting the umbilical cord and placenta may block the fetus's exit through the opening of the cervix (vasa previa). If women previously had placenta previa with a cesarean delivery, the risk that the placenta will be too firmly attached to the uterus (placenta accreta) increases. Placenta accreta belongs to a group of disorders called the placenta accreta spectrum. These disorders differ in how firmly the placenta is attached to the uterus.

Doctors suspect placenta previa in pregnant women with vaginal bleeding that starts during the second or third trimester of pregnancy. Ultrasonography helps doctors identify placenta previa and distinguish it from a placenta that has detached too early (placental abruption). If women have vaginal bleeding and placenta previa is thought to be the cause, doctors monitor the fetus's heart rate to determine whether the fetus is having problems, such as not getting enough oxygen.