Maternal Mortality and Perinatal Mortality

ByAntonette T. Dulay, MD, Main Line Health System
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
    Maternal mortality is the death of a pregnant woman caused by complications of pregnancy or childbirth. Perinatal mortality is the death of a fetus or newborn around the time of delivery.

    Maternal mortality

    Maternal mortality refers to a death caused by complications of pregnancy or childbirth.

    In the United States, almost 24 women died for every 100,000 deliveries in 2020. The maternal mortality rate is higher in the United States than in European countries.

    However, the highest numbers of maternal deaths occur in low-resource countries. The highest rates are in sub-Saharan Africa (including Nigeria) and South Asia (including India).

    Maternal mortality refers to the number of women who die because of problems related to pregnancy and who die during pregnancy or soon after delivery.

    The maternal mortality ratio is the number of such deaths for every 100,000 live births (delivery of a living baby).

    Worldwide, the maternal death rate varies greatly by race and ethnicity. In the United States, rates in 2021 were

    • About 70 women per 100,000 deliveries in non-Hispanic Black women

    • About 28 per 100,000 in Hispanic women

    • Almost 27 per 100,000 in non-Hispanic White women

    In Brazil, maternal mortality is about 5 times higher in women of African descent than in White women. In the United Kingdom, the rate is more than 5 times higher in Black women than in White women.

    Worldwide, maternal deaths may occur

    • Before delivery: 25%

    • During labor or delivery and soon after delivery: 25%

    • Later after delivery: About 30%

    • More than 42 days but less the 1 year after delivery: About 20%

    Table
    Table

    Maternal Mortality Ratios in Selected Countries, 2020

    Country

    Maternal Mortality Ratios*

    Australia

    3

    Canada

    11

    China

    23

    Germany

    4

    Greece

    8

    Israel

    3

    Japan

    4

    Mexico

    59

    Netherlands

    4

    New Zealand

    7

    Poland

    2

    Puerto Rico

    34

    Qatar

    8

    Russian Federation

    14

    Spain

    3

    Sweden

    5

    Switzerland

    7

    Türkiye

    17

    United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

    10

    United States

    21

    * Maternal mortality ratio refers to the number of women who die from pregnancy-related causes during pregnancy or within 42 days of the end of the pregnancy per 100,000 live births. In 2020, ratios ranged from 2 (Poland) to 1223 (South Sudan) per 100,000 live births (countries not shown).

    Reference: Trends in maternal mortality 2000 to 2020: Estimates by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, World Bank Group and UNDESA/Population Division. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2023.

    The most common causes of death in pregnant women are

    Problems that contribute to deaths in pregnant women include

    • Delay in seeking medical care when the pregnant woman has a problem

    • Lack of transportation to a health care facility

    • Delay in receiving care at a health care facility

    Approximately 4 of 5 maternal deaths are preventable.

    Perinatal mortality

    Perinatal mortality refers to the death of fetuses and newborns that occur around the time of delivery. The United States perinatal mortality rate in 2021 was 5.5 perinatal deaths per 1000 live births.

    The perinatal death rates by race and ethnicity of the woman were approximately

    • 5 for children of non-Hispanic White women

    • 9 for children of non-Hispanic Black women

    • 5 for children of Hispanic women

    The causes of perinatal death include causes of stillbirth and neonatal death. Causes of stillbirth may be related to the fetus, the woman, or the placenta.

    The neonatal period is defined as the first 28 days of life. The majority of neonatal deaths (75%) occur within 7 days after birth (see World Health Organization: Newborn Mortality). In 2019, the major causes of neonatal death worldwide were preterm birth, childbirth-related complications (birth asphyxia or lack of breathing at birth), infections, and birth defects.

