Maternal Mortality and Perinatal Mortality

Maternal mortality refers to a death caused by complications of pregnancy or childbirth.

In the United States, almost 24 women died for every 100,000 deliveries in 2020. The maternal mortality rate is higher in the United States than in European countries.

However, the highest numbers of maternal deaths occur in low-resource countries. The highest rates are in sub-Saharan Africa (including Nigeria) and South Asia (including India).

Maternal mortality refers to the number of women who die because of problems related to pregnancy and who die during pregnancy or soon after delivery.

The maternal mortality ratio is the number of such deaths for every 100,000 live births (delivery of a living baby).

Worldwide, the maternal death rate varies greatly by race and ethnicity. In the United States, rates in 2021 were

About 70 women per 100,000 deliveries in non-Hispanic Black women

About 28 per 100,000 in Hispanic women

Almost 27 per 100,000 in non-Hispanic White women

In Brazil, maternal mortality is about 5 times higher in women of African descent than in White women. In the United Kingdom, the rate is more than 5 times higher in Black women than in White women.

Worldwide, maternal deaths may occur

Before delivery: 25%

During labor or delivery and soon after delivery: 25%

Later after delivery: About 30%

More than 42 days but less the 1 year after delivery: About 20%

Table Maternal Mortality Ratios in Selected Countries, 2020 Table

The most common causes of death in pregnant women are

Bleeding (hemorrhage), which accounts for over one fourth of deaths

High blood pressure, including preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy)

Abortion or miscarriage

An abnormally located pregnancy (ectopic pregnancy)—that is, one not in its usual location in the uterus

Sepsis (a serious bodywide response to an infection)

Complications of labor and delivery

Pulmonary embolism

Disorders that women had before they became pregnant (such as obesity or infectious diseases, including HIV infection)

Problems that contribute to deaths in pregnant women include

Delay in seeking medical care when the pregnant woman has a problem

Lack of transportation to a health care facility

Delay in receiving care at a health care facility

Approximately 4 of 5 maternal deaths are preventable.