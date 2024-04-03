Maternal Mortality and Perinatal Mortality

Maternal mortality is the death of a pregnant woman caused by complications of pregnancy or childbirth. Perinatal mortality is the death of a fetus or newborn around the time of delivery.
Maternal mortality refers to a death caused by complications of pregnancy or childbirth.
In the United States, almost 24 women died for every 100,000 deliveries in 2020. The maternal mortality rate is higher in the United States than in European countries.
However, the highest numbers of maternal deaths occur in low-resource countries. The highest rates are in sub-Saharan Africa (including Nigeria) and South Asia (including India).
The maternal mortality ratio is the number of such deaths for every 100,000 live births (delivery of a living baby).
Worldwide, the maternal death rate varies greatly by race and ethnicity. In the United States, rates in 2021 were
About 70 women per 100,000 deliveries in non-Hispanic Black women
About 28 per 100,000 in Hispanic women
Almost 27 per 100,000 in non-Hispanic White women
In Brazil, maternal mortality is about 5 times higher in women of African descent than in White women. In the United Kingdom, the rate is more than 5 times higher in Black women than in White women.
Worldwide, maternal deaths may occur
Before delivery: 25%
During labor or delivery and soon after delivery: 25%
Later after delivery: About 30%
More than 42 days but less the 1 year after delivery: About 20%
Maternal Mortality Ratios in Selected Countries, 2020
Country
Maternal Mortality Ratios*
Australia
3
Canada
11
China
23
Germany
4
Greece
8
Israel
3
Japan
4
Mexico
59
Netherlands
4
New Zealand
7
Poland
2
Puerto Rico
34
Qatar
8
Russian Federation
14
Spain
3
Sweden
5
Switzerland
7
Türkiye
17
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
10
United States
21
* Maternal mortality ratio refers to the number of women who die from pregnancy-related causes during pregnancy or within 42 days of the end of the pregnancy per 100,000 live births. In 2020, ratios ranged from 2 (Poland) to 1223 (South Sudan) per 100,000 live births (countries not shown).
The most common causes of death in pregnant women are
Bleeding (hemorrhage), which accounts for over one fourth of deaths
High blood pressure, including preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy)
An abnormally located pregnancy (ectopic pregnancy)—that is, one not in its usual location in the uterus
Sepsis (a serious bodywide response to an infection)
Disorders that women had before they became pregnant (such as obesity or infectious diseases, including HIV infection)
Problems that contribute to deaths in pregnant women include
Delay in seeking medical care when the pregnant woman has a problem
Lack of transportation to a health care facility
Delay in receiving care at a health care facility
Approximately 4 of 5 maternal deaths are preventable.
Perinatal mortality
Perinatal mortality refers to the death of fetuses and newborns that occur around the time of delivery. The United States perinatal mortality rate in 2021 was 5.5 perinatal deaths per 1000 live births.
The perinatal death rates by race and ethnicity of the woman were approximately
5 for children of non-Hispanic White women
9 for children of non-Hispanic Black women
5 for children of Hispanic women
The causes of perinatal death include causes of stillbirth and neonatal death. Causes of stillbirth may be related to the fetus, the woman, or the placenta.
The neonatal period is defined as the first 28 days of life. The majority of neonatal deaths (75%) occur within 7 days after birth (see World Health Organization: Newborn Mortality). In 2019, the major causes of neonatal death worldwide were preterm birth, childbirth-related complications (birth asphyxia or lack of breathing at birth), infections, and birth defects.