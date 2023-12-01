Angiography is a medical test that takes pictures of your blood vessels using x-rays. The picture taken is called an angiogram.

Doctors usually need pictures of only 1 or 2 blood vessels in a problem area, not all of your blood vessels. To get the pictures, doctors use a needle to put a catheter (a thin, flexible tube) in a blood vessel near the problem area. Then they inject a liquid (called a contrast agent) through the catheter. The contrast agent shows up on x-rays (video or pictures), so it outlines the inside of the blood vessels. The pictures show how well your blood is flowing and if there are problems with your blood vessels.