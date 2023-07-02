The Penis and Urethra video

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is when a man often has problems getting or keeping an erection (getting hard). Your penis may not get erect at all or only once in a while. Or you may get erections, but they don't last long enough.

It’s normal for men to have problems getting an erection once in a while—doctors don’t consider it ED unless it happens often

ED can be caused by injuries, psychological problems, nervous system and blood vessel diseases, certain medicines, and surgery

ED is common in men older than 40

ED is usually treatable

Sometimes ED is a sign of more serious health problems.

See a doctor right away if you have ED and:

Feel numbness in the area between your legs (your crotch)

Numbness plus ED could be a sign of a problem with your spinal cord.

Ask your doctor's office how soon you should be seen if you: