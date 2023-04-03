There are many causes of swollen lymph nodes. The most common causes are:

An infection in tissues near the swollen lymph nodes

Bodywide infection

For example, a sore throat or cold can make lymph nodes in your neck swell up. Or a sexually transmitted infection (STI) can make lymph nodes in your groin swell up.

Bodywide infections such as mononucleosis, HIV infection, or tuberculosis can make lymph nodes all over your body swell up.

More dangerous causes of swollen lymph nodes are:

An infected lymph node

Cancer

Normally, your body's immune defenses kill any live germs that get into your lymph nodes. But sometimes a few germs survive and cause an infection. An infected lymph node hurts, and the skin over it turns red.

Cancer cells often break off from a cancer and travel through lymph vessels to nearby lymph nodes. For example, breast cancer often spreads to the lymph nodes in the armpit that's on the same side as the cancer. Sometimes your immune defenses kill the cancer cells. But sometimes the cancer cells grow in your lymph nodes. Cancer usually makes lymph nodes very hard and stuck together.

However, probably less than 1% of people with swollen lymph nodes have cancer.