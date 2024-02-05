What are the symptoms of mono?

Symptoms of mono include:

Extreme tiredness—this is usually most severe during the first 2 to 3 weeks

Fever, up to about 103° F (39.4° C)

Very sore throat—there may be pus at the back of your throat

Swollen lymph nodes, especially in your neck (lymph nodes are tiny, bean-shaped parts of your immune system that help fight off infections)

You can have mono without having all of these symptoms.

About half of people with mono have a swollen spleen. Your spleen is an organ in the left side of your belly just below your ribcage. It's about the size of a fist. The spleen makes blood cells that help your immune system and also gets rid of blood cells that are old or abnormal. A spleen is more likely to burst if your belly is injured while your spleen is swollen.

If mono is very severe, it can cause low blood count and problems with your liver, heart, and nerves.