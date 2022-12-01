Any bone in the hand can be broken. Hand fractures include

Common carpal bone fractures include scaphoid fractures and fractures of the hook of hamate (see Common Hand Injuries), which are usually considered wrist fractures.

For hands to function normally, many muscles, tendons, ligaments, and bones must work together. Seemingly minor fractures can seriously injure soft tissues. If these injuries are not treated appropriately, joints can become stiff, weak, or permanently misshapen, greatly disabling people.

Diagnosis of Hand Fractures A doctor's evaluation

X-rays

Occasionally computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) If people think they may have fractured their hand, they should see a doctor. Sometimes doctors can diagnose a hand fracture when they examine the hand. Before the examination, a local anesthetic may be injected into the area. Otherwise, the examination might be too painful. X-rays are usually needed. Occasionally, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is needed to identify a fracture.