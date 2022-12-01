Sesamoid Fractures

Fractures may occur in the two small round bones at the base of the big toe (sesamoid bones).

Sesamoid bones may fracture while running, hiking, or participating in sports that involve coming down too hard on the ball of the foot (such as basketball and tennis). (See also Overview of Fractures.)

Usually, if the sesamoid bones are broken, walking causes a deep achy or sharp pain in the ball of the foot behind the big toe. The area may be swollen and red.

If doctors suspect a sesamoid fracture, x-rays are taken. If x-ray results are unclear, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be done.