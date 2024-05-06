Brought to you bymsd logo
Rifamycins

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Rifamycins are antibiotics that work by suppressing the bacteria's production of genetic material. As a result, the bacteria die.

Rifamycins include the following:

Rifampin, rifabutin, and rifapentine are used in combination with other antibiotics to treat tuberculosis and infections related to tuberculosis. They have similar side effects.

Rifampin is often used in combination with other antibiotics to treat leprosy and artificial valves and joints infected with staphylococci.

Rifaximin is used to treat traveler's diarrhea caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli).

Table

Rifamycins

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Tuberculosis and infections related to tuberculosis

Leprosy

Rash

Liver dysfunction

Gastrointestinal upset

Red-orange discoloration of saliva, sweat, tears, and urine and of soft contact lenses

Interactions with many medications, often requiring changes in the dose

Traveler’s diarrhea

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and flatulence

Use of Rifamycins During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Rifamycins are used during pregnancy only when the benefits of treatment outweigh the risks. With rifabutin, some harmful effects on the fetus have been observed in animal studies. With rifampin and rifapentine, harmful effects on the fetus (including birth defects) have been observed in animal studies. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Use of rifamycins during breastfeeding is not recommended, but the decision to stop breastfeeding or to stop rifampin should be made depending on the importance of the medication to the mother's health. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

