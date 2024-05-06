Rifamycins are antibiotics that work by suppressing the bacteria's production of genetic material. As a result, the bacteria die.

Rifamycins include the following:









Rifampin, rifabutin, and rifapentine are used in combination with other antibiotics to treat tuberculosis and infections related to tuberculosis. They have similar side effects.

Rifampin is often used in combination with other antibiotics to treat leprosy and artificial valves and joints infected with staphylococci.

Rifaximin is used to treat traveler's diarrhea caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli).

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)