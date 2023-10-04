Diabetes Mellitus (DM)

Blood glucose levels can be measured easily at home or anywhere.

A fingerstick glucose test is most often used to monitor blood glucose. Most blood glucose monitoring devices (glucose meters) use a drop of blood obtained by pricking the tip of the finger with a small lancet. The lancet holds a tiny needle that can be poked into the finger or placed in a spring-loaded device that easily and quickly pierces the skin. Most people find that the pricking causes only minimal discomfort. Then, a drop of blood is placed on a reagent strip. The strip contains chemicals that undergo changes depending on the glucose level. The glucose meter reads the changes in the test strip and reports the result on a digital display. Some devices allow the blood sample to be obtained from other sites, such as the palm, forearm, upper arm, thigh, or calf. Home glucose meters are smaller than a deck of cards.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems use a small glucose sensor placed under the skin. The sensor measures blood glucose levels every few minutes. There are two types of CGMs, with different purposes:

Professional

Personal

Professional CGMs collect continuous blood glucose information over a period of time (72 hours to up to 14 days). Clinicians use this information to make treatment recommendations. Professional CGMs do not provide data to the person with diabetes.

Personal CGMs are used by the person and provide real-time blood glucose data on a small portable monitor or on a connected smart phone. Alarms on the CGM system can be set to sound when blood glucose levels drop too low or climb too high, so the device can help people quickly identify worrisome changes in blood glucose.

CGMs can be worn for up to 14 days, often do not require calibration, and can be used for insulin dosing without fingerstick glucose confirmation. There are also systems in which to either stop delivery of insulin when blood glucose is dropping (threshold suspend), or to give daily insulin (hybrid closed loop system).

CGM systems are particularly helpful in certain circumstances, such as in people with type 1 diabetes who have frequent, rapid changes in blood glucose (particularly when the glucose levels sometimes go very low), which are difficult to identify with fingerstick testing. CGM systems allow people to measure the period of time that their blood glucose stays within a certain range, and doctors use this measurement to set goals for treatment and adjust insulin

People should keep a record of blood glucose levels and report them to their doctor or nurse, or bring their meter or CGM reader to visits, to help doctors and nurses provide advice in adjusting the dose of insulin or the oral antihyperglycemic medication. Many people can learn to adjust the insulin dose on their own as necessary. Some people who have mild or early type 2 diabetes that is well-controlled with one or two medications may be able to monitor their fingerstick glucose levels relatively infrequently.