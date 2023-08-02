Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Diaphragmatic Hernia

ByJaime Belkind-Gerson, MD, MSc, University of Colorado
Reviewed/Revised Aug 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

A diaphragmatic hernia is a birth defect in which a hole or weakening in the diaphragm allows some of the abdominal organs to protrude into the chest.

  • A diaphragmatic hernia causes severe difficulty breathing.

  • The diagnosis is based on prenatal ultrasonography or a chest x-ray.

  • The infant is given oxygen, and surgery is done to close the defect.

The diaphragm is the muscular sheath that separates the organs of the chest from those of the abdomen.

Most (85%) of diaphragmatic hernias occur on the left side of the body. The stomach, loops of intestine, and even the liver and spleen can protrude through the hernia. If the hernia is large, the lung on the affected side is usually incompletely developed, but the lung on the opposite side also can be affected. About half of children with diaphragmatic hernias also have heart defects, kidney defects, or chromosome disorders.

After delivery, as the newborn cries and breathes, the loops of intestine quickly fill with air. This rapidly enlarging structure pushes against the heart, compressing the other lung and causing severe difficulty breathing, often right after birth. Also, if the lung had been compressed a lot before birth, the blood vessels in the lung become narrowed, which causes high blood pressure in the lung arteries (persistent pulmonary hypertension). The high blood pressure does not let enough blood flow through the lungs and limits the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream. Persistent pulmonary hypertension is the major cause of death among infants who are born with diaphragmatic hernia.

(See also Overview of Digestive Tract Birth Defects.)

Diagnosis of Diaphragmatic Hernia

  • Before birth, prenatal ultrasonography

  • After birth, a chest x-ray

In some cases, the defect can be detected before birth using prenatal ultrasonography. Diagnosis of diaphragmatic hernia before birth allows for delivery in a high-risk center and for the staff to prepare for treatment of the defect.

After birth, a chest x-ray usually shows the defect.

Diaphragmatic Hernia
Hide Details
This x-ray of a newborn shows the intestines (white coils) are protruding into the left side of the chest (arrows).
DU CANE MEDICAL IMAGING LTD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Treatment of Diaphragmatic Hernia

  • Oxygen

  • Surgery

Measures to deliver oxygen, such as a breathing tube and ventilator (a machine that helps air get in and out of the lungs), are generally needed.

Surgery soon after the baby is born is required to repair the diaphragm.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.