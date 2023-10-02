What are the symptoms of renal vein thrombosis?

You usually don't have any symptoms unless you get kidney failure. Symptoms of kidney failure include:

Feeling weak and tired

Feeling sick to your stomach

Being less hungry than usual

Itching

Feeling sleepy or confused

If the thrombosis was caused by a general increase in blood clotting, you may have symptoms of blood clots in other organs, such as in your: