What causes mouth and throat cancer?

What causes mouth and throat cancer?

Doctors don't know the exact cause of mouth and throat cancer. But people have a higher chance of having mouth or throat cancer if they:

Use a lot of tobacco, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chew, or snuff

Drink a lot of alcohol—your chance of getting this cancer is higher if you drink more than 6 ounces of hard liquor, 3 glasses of wine, or 3 beers every day

Are infected by certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that causes genital warts and can spread through oral sex

People who use both tobacco and alcohol heavily have an even higher chance of getting mouth or throat cancer than people who use either separately.

Cancer on the lips is usually caused by exposure to sunlight.