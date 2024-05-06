Brought to you bymsd logo
Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides are antibiotics used to treat complicated and/or serious infections caused by gram-positive bacteria.

Glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides include the following:

  • Teicoplanin

Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides work by preventing gram-positive bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in the death of the bacteria.

Table

Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides

Medication

Common Uses*

Some Potential Side Effects

Complicated skin infections due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Gastrointestinal upset

Metallic taste

Foamy urine

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA

Gastrointestinal upset

Metallic taste

Foamy urine

Headache

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Teicoplanin‡

Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA

Clostridioides difficile-induced colitis

Kidney damage

Hearing loss and deafness

A decrease in the platelet and white blood cell counts

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA

Gastrointestinal upset

Metallic taste

Foamy urine

Kidney damage

Dizziness

A decrease in the platelet count

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Serious infections, especially those due to susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA

Clostridioides difficile-induced colitis (given by mouth)

Flushing and itching of the face, neck, and shoulders†

Kidney damage

Hearing loss

A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts

* These medications are given by injection into a vein except where noted.

† These side effects are usually relieved by slowing the infusion.

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

C. difficile–induced diarrhea in pregnant women. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Use of glycopeptides and lipoglycopeptides during breastfeeding is discouraged. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

