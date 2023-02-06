Cauda equina syndrome occurs when the bundle of nerves that extends from the bottom of the spinal cord is compressed or damaged.

The most common cause of cauda equina syndrome is a herniated disk.

Cauda equina syndrome causes severe pain in the lower back, urinary problems (such as incontinence). and loss of sensation in the buttocks, genital area, bladder, and rectum.

Doctors immediately evaluate people with symptoms of cauda equina syndrome and do magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography to confirm the diagnosis.

Surgery is often needed to relieve pressure on the cauda equina, and pain relievers and corticosteroids are used to relieve pain.

A bundle of nerves extends downward from the bottom of the spinal cord, through the lower back bones (vertebrae) and over the bone at the base of the spine (sacrum). This bundle is called the cauda equina, which means horse’s tail in Latin, because that is what the bundle looks like. The symptoms that result from compression of or damage to the cauda equina are called the cauda equina syndrome.

Cauda Equina Syndrome

Causes of Cauda Equina Syndrome The most common cause of cauda equina syndrome is A ruptured or herniated disk in the lower spine, especially in people who are born with a narrow spinal canal Other causes include the following: Birth defects of the spinal cord (such as spina bifida)

Infection of the tissues (meninges) that cover the cauda equina and spinal cord

An abscess (a collection of pus) pressing on the cauda equina

A spinal cord tumor in the lower back

A spinal cord injury in the lower back

Spinal stenosis (narrowing of the passageway that contains the spinal cord) in the lower back

Arteriovenous malformation (an abnormal connection between arteries and veins) in the lower back

Complications after surgery on the spine Some of these conditions cause inflammation and/or swelling, putting pressure on the nerves. A tumor can put direct pressure on the cauda equina.

Symptoms of Cauda Equina Syndrome People with cauda equina syndrome may have severe pain in the lower back, usually due to the disorder causing cauda equina syndrome. People may lose sensation in the buttocks, genital area, bladder, and rectum—the area of the body that would touch a saddle (called saddle anesthesia). That is, these people may be less able to feel pain, touch, temperature, and vibration in these areas. Sensation and muscle control may be impaired in the lower legs. Other symptoms of cauda equina syndrome may include the following: Reduced sexual response, including erectile dysfunction in men

Retention of urine

Loss of bladder control (urinary incontinence)

Loss of bowel control (fecal incontinence)

Loss of reflexes in the knee and ankle

Problems walking Without treatment, cauda equina syndrome can cause complete paralysis of the legs.

Diagnosis of Cauda Equina Syndrome A doctor's evaluation

Imaging tests Doctors suspect cauda equina syndrome based on symptoms and results of a physical examination. However, symptoms tend to vary. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is done immediately when cauda equina syndrome is suspected. If MRI is unavailable, myelography with computed tomography (CT) is done. These tests can usually confirm the diagnosis.