Recurrent Miscarriage

The problem causing recurrent miscarriages may be in a woman, man, fetus, or placenta.

In a woman, common problems that cause recurrent miscarriages include

If women have a disorder that causes blood to clot too easily (such as antiphospholipid syndrome), they may have recurrent miscarriages that occur after 10 weeks of pregnancy, The reason may be blood clots that damage the placenta and thus decrease the flow of nutrients from a woman to a fetus.

A miscarriage is more likely if women have had a miscarriage in a previous pregnancy. The more miscarriages a woman has had, the higher the risk of having another miscarriage. The risk of having another miscarriage also depends on what the cause is, but overall, women who have had several miscarriages have about a 1 in 4 chance of having a miscarriage in a later pregnancy.

Chromosome disorders in a male partner may also cause recurrent miscarriages. Having certain abnormalities in semen increases the risk of miscarriage. Whether older age (over 35) of a male partner increases risk of a miscarriage is unclear.

In a fetus, common causes include

Chromosome or genetic abnormalities

Structural abnormalities (birth defects)

Chromosome abnormalities in a fetus may cause 50% of miscarriages. Miscarriages due to chromosome abnormalities are more common during early pregnancy.

Problems with the placenta include chronic disorders that are poorly controlled, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus) and chronic high blood pressure.

The cause of recurrent miscarriages cannot be determined in up to half of women.