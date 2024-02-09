Unexplained Infertility

Controlled ovarian stimulation

Sometimes assisted reproductive technologies

When no explanation for infertility is identified, an approach called controlled ovarian stimulation may be used.

Controlled ovarian stimulation may make pregnancy more likely and may help women become pregnant more quickly. This treatment may result in more than 1 fetus.

Controlled ovarian stimulation involves the following:

Women are given a fertility medication (), which stimulates several eggs to mature and be released, and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which stimulates ovulation, for up to three menstrual cycles.

Semen is placed directly in the uterus to bypass the mucus (intrauterine insemination) within 2 days after treatment with hCG.

If pregnancy does not result after this treatment, one of the following may be done:

Another method of controlled ovarian stimulation, which involves giving women human gonadotropins (preparations containing hormones that stimulate the follicles of the ovaries to mature), followed by hCG to stimulate ovulation, then intrauterine insemination

Because multifetal pregnancy is a risk, clinicians often proceed directly to in vitro fertilization and avoid controlled ovarian stimulation.