Infertility Problems With the Fallopian Tubes and Abnormalities in the Pelvis

Fallopian tube problems result from conditions that block or damage the tube, including the following:

Endometriosis

Pelvic infections (such as pelvic inflammatory disease)

A past pregnancy in the fallopian tubes (ectopic pregnancy)

A ruptured appendix

Surgery in the pelvis or lower abdomen

Inflammation that damages the uterus and fallopian tubes (such as that caused by tuberculosis or inflammatory bowel disease)

Bacteria, such as those that can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, can enter the vagina during sexual activity with a partner who has a sexually transmitted infection, such as gonorrhea. The bacteria can spread from the vagina to infect the cervix. They may then spread upward, to the uterus and sometimes the fallopian tubes. Some bacteria such as chlamydiae can infect the fallopian tubes without causing any symptoms. These infections may permanently damage the fallopian tubes. Scar tissue may form and block the fallopian tubes.

Abnormalities in the pelvis can block the tubes or prevent the egg from implanting in the uterus. They include the following:

Endometriosis

Fibroids or polyps in the uterus

Bands of scar tissue (adhesions) that form between normally unconnected structures in the uterus or pelvis (Asherman syndrome)

Birth defects of the uterus and fallopian tubes

Adhesions in the uterus are usually caused by infections or an injury during surgery, usually dilation and curettage (D and C). Scarring may also affect the cervix, especially after an infection of, injury to, or surgery on the cervix.