Adjustment disorders involve emotional and/or behavioral symptoms in response to an identifiable stressor.

(See also Overview of Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders.)

Adjustment disorders are common and are present in an estimated 5 to 20% of people who show up for outpatient mental health visits.

The stressor that provokes an adjustment disorder may be a single, discrete event (for example, losing a job); multiple events (for example, financial hardship followed by a romantic setback); or an ongoing set of problems (for example, caring for a disabled family member). The stressor may have an impact on just one person, an entire family, or a large group of people. The stressor may even be a common developmental milestone that is usually regarded as good (for example, becoming a parent).

Death of a loved one can be a precipitant of an adjustment disorder. However, clinicians must take into account the wide variety of grief reactions considered typical in different cultures and diagnose a disorder only if the bereavement response is beyond what is expected or is not better categorized as prolonged grief disorder.

In evaluating a person, mental health professionals must determine whether the adjustment response is related to a particular stressor. They must also determine whether the response causes the person marked distress or impairs that person's ability to function in social settings, on the job, and/or in other areas.

Symptoms and Signs of Adjustment Disorder Symptoms of an adjustment disorder typically begin shortly after the stressful event and do not continue beyond 6 months after the stressor has stopped. There are many manifestations of an adjustment disorder, common ones include Depressed mood

Anxiety

Misconduct Most people present with a mixture of these symptoms, but some may present with only one especially prominent symptom (for example, feeling nervous and jittery after a physical assault). There also is an increased risk of suicide attempts and completed suicide.

Diagnosis of Adjustment Disorder A doctor's evaluation, based on standard psychiatric diagnostic criteria People must have Emotional or behavioral symptoms within 3 months of having been exposed to a stressor Symptoms must be clinically significant as shown by one or more of the following: Marked distress that is out of proportion to the stressor (taking cultural and other factors into consideration)

The symptoms significantly impair social or occupational functioning Adjustment disorders frequently occur with other mental health disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a personality disorder, or bipolar disorder.