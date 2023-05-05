In general, children with a conduct disorder have the following characteristics:

They are selfish.

They do not relate well to others.

They lack an appropriate sense of guilt.

They are insensitive to the feelings and well-being of others.

They tend to misperceive the behavior of others as threatening and react aggressively.

They may engage in bullying, threatening, and frequent fights.

They may be cruel to animals.

They may damage property, especially by setting fires.

They may lie or steal.

Conduct disorder tends to affect boys and girls differently. Girls may be less likely to be physically aggressive. Instead, girls typically run away, lie, and sometimes engage in sex work. Boys tend to fight, steal, and vandalize. All people with conduct disorder are likely to use illicitsubstances. (See also Behavioral Problems in Adolescents and Substance Use Disorders.)

Seriously violating rules is common and includes running away from home and frequently being truant from school. Children are likely to use illicit drugs and have difficulties in school. Suicidal thoughts may occur and must be taken seriously to protect a child's safety.

Children with conduct disorders may have other disorders, such as depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or a learning disorder.

About two thirds of the children stop the inappropriate behaviors by adulthood. The younger a child is when conduct disorder begins, the more likely the behavior is to continue. If the behavior continues into adulthood, people often encounter legal trouble, chronically violate the rights of others, and are often diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder. Some of these adults develop mood, anxiety, or other mental health disorders.