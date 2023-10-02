Symptoms usually develop very slowly. As kidney failure progresses and metabolic waste products build up in the blood, symptoms progress.

Mild to moderate loss of kidney function may cause only mild symptoms, such as the need to urinate several times during the night (nocturia). Nocturia occurs because the kidneys cannot absorb water from the urine to reduce the volume and concentrate it as normally occurs during the night.

As kidney function worsens and more metabolic waste products build up in the blood, people may feel fatigued and generally weak and may become less mentally alert. Some have a loss of appetite and shortness of breath. Anemia also contributes to fatigue and generalized weakness.

The buildup of metabolic waste also causes loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and an unpleasant taste in the mouth, which may lead to undernutrition and weight loss. People with chronic kidney disease tend to bruise easily or bleed for an unusually long time after cuts or other injuries. Chronic kidney disease also diminishes the body’s ability to fight infections. Gout may cause acute arthritis with joint pain and swelling.

Severe loss of kidney function causes metabolic wastes to build up to higher levels in the blood. Damage to muscles and nerves can cause muscle twitches, muscle weakness, cramps, and pain. People may also feel a pins-and-needles sensation in the arms and legs and may lose sensation in certain areas of the body. They may develop restless legs syndrome. Encephalopathy, a condition in which the brain malfunctions, may ensue and lead to confusion, lethargy, and seizures.

Heart failure may cause shortness of breath. Body swelling may develop, particularly in the legs. Pericarditis may cause chest pain and low blood pressure. People who have advanced chronic kidney disease commonly develop gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding. The skin may turn yellow-brown and/or dry, and occasionally, the concentration of urea is so high that it crystallizes from sweat, forming a white powder on the skin. Some people with chronic kidney disease itch all over their body. Their breath may also be foul.