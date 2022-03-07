Electrical Injuries

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Burn treatment

First the person must be separated from the current’s source. The safest way to do so is to shut off the current—for example, by throwing a circuit breaker or switch or by disconnecting the device from an electrical outlet. No one should touch the person until the current has been shut off.

High-voltage and low-voltage lines are difficult to distinguish, especially outdoors. Shutting off current to high-voltage lines is done by the local power company. Many well-meaning rescuers have been injured by electricity when trying to free a person.

Once the person can be safely touched, the rescuer should check to see if the person is breathing and has a pulse. If the person is not breathing and has no pulse, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be started immediately. Emergency medical assistance should be called for any person who has more than a minor injury. Because the extent of an electrical burn may be deceptive, medical assistance should be sought if any doubt exists regarding severity.

People with rhabdomyolysis are usually given large amounts of fluids intravenously.

A tetanus shot is given if needed.

If the injury is painful, people are given analgesics.

Skin burns are treated with burn cream and sterile dressings. A person with only minor skin burns can usually be treated at home. If the injury is more severe, the person is admitted to the hospital, ideally a burn center. The person is kept in the hospital for 6 to 12 hours if any of the following exists:

The heartbeat or results of an electrocardiogram (ECG) are abnormal

The person has symptoms of a heart problem (for example, chest pain or sometimes shortness of breath)

The person has other severe injuries

The person is pregnant (in many, but not necessarily all, cases)

The person has a known heart problem (in many, but not necessarily all, cases)

Young children who bite or suck on electrical cords should be referred to a children’s orthodontist, an oral surgeon, or a surgeon who is experienced in the care of these injuries.