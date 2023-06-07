Clostridium botulinum bacteria form dormant cells called spores. These dormant spores are present widely in the environment including in soil and in river and sea water. Like seeds, spores can exist in a dormant state for many years and they are highly resistant to destruction, for example, by heat. When moisture and nutrients are present and oxygen is absent (as in the intestine or in sealed jars or cans), the spores develop into active bacteria and produce toxins. Some toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum are not destroyed by stomach acid or the intestine’s protective enzymes.

Clostridium botulinum is common in the environment, and spores can be transported by air. Occasionally, cases of botulism result from ingesting or inhaling small amounts of soil or dust that contain spores. Also, the toxin can be used as a weapon. Spores can also enter the body through the eyes or a break in the skin.

However, most cases result from eating food that contains the toxins.

There are different forms of botulism, which have different causes. The most common forms are

Foodborne botulism

Wound botulism

Infant botulism (discussed elsewhere)

A rare form of botulism is called intestinal toxemia botulism. It can occur if the spores get into a person's intestines and produce the toxin there. When intestinal toxemia botulism occurs in infants, it is called infant botulism. In children 1 year of age and older and in adults, the botulism is called adult intestinal toxemia botulism. These two types of intestinal toxemia botulism differ from foodborne botulism, which is more common and occurs when people ingest food contaminated with the toxin itself. It is not clear how spores get into the intestine in intestinal toxemia botulism. In infants, swallowing honey or being around contaminated soil may be the source. In adults, those who have had surgery on their stomach or intestines, have inflammatory bowel disease, or have been on antibiotics have a greater risk of developing intestinal toxemia botulism.

Foodborne botulism Foodborne botulism occurs when people eat food contaminated with botulinum toxin, produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. The toxin enters the bloodstream from the small intestine and is carried to nerves. Food may be contaminated if it is inadequately cooked before it was stored. The most common sources of foodborne botulism are Home-canned foods, particularly foods with a low acid content, such as asparagus, green beans, beets, and corn Other sources Refrigerating food does not make food safe because Clostridia can produce some toxins at typical refrigerator temperatures.