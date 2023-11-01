Overview of Chromosome and Gene Disorders

(See also Chromosomal abnormalities under Risk Factors for Genetic Disorders or Birth Defects.)

Chromosome abnormalities can affect any chromosome, including the sex chromosomes. Chromosome abnormalities affect the

Number of chromosomes

Structure of chromosomes

Larger abnormalities may be visible with a microscope in a test called chromosome analysis or karyotyping. Smaller chromosome abnormalities can be identified using specialized genetic tests that scan a person's chromosomes for extra or missing parts. These tests include chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH). (See also Next-generation sequencing technologies.)

Numerical abnormalities occur when a person has one or more extra copies of a chromosome (for example, one extra is trisomy, and two extra is tetrasomy) or is missing an entire chromosome (monosomy) or part of a chromosome. Trisomy can affect any of the 23 paired chromosomes, but the most common are trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), trisomy 13, and trisomy 18, which affect both boys and girls. These abnormalities are visible with a microscope in karyotyping.

The older a pregnant woman is, the greater the chance that her fetus will have a whole extra chromosome or will be missing a chromosome (see table What is the Risk of Having a Baby With a Chromosomal Abnormality*?). The same is not true of a man. As a man gets older, the chance of conceiving a baby with a chromosome abnormality is only slightly increased.

Structural abnormalities occur when part of a chromosome is abnormal. Sometimes part or all of a chromosome incorrectly joins with another chromosome (called translocation). Sometimes parts of chromosomes are missing (called deletion―see Overview of Chromosomal Deletion Syndromes) or have been duplicated.

Some chromosome abnormalities cause the death of the embryo or fetus before birth. Other abnormalities cause problems such as intellectual disability, short stature, seizures, heart problems, or a cleft palate.