Spinal Muscular Atrophies (SMAs)

Symptoms of the first 4 types of spinal muscular atrophy first appear during infancy and childhood.

Spinal muscular atrophy type 0, the most severe form, begins to affect the fetus before birth. The fetus does not move as much as expected during late pregnancy. Once born, the baby has severe weakness and lacks muscle tone. Reflexes are absent, and joint movement is limited. Both sides of the face are paralyzed. Birth defects of the heart are also present. The muscles that control breathing are very weak. Infants often die within the first months because they cannot breathe adequately, resulting in respiratory failure.

In spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (infantile spinal muscular atrophy or Werdnig-Hoffmann disease), muscle weakness is often apparent at or within a few days of birth. It is virtually always apparent by age 6 months. Infants lack muscle tone and reflexes and have difficulty sucking, swallowing, and eventually breathing. Death occurs in 95% of children within the first year and in all by age 4 years, usually due to respiratory failure.

In spinal muscular atrophy type 2 (intermediate form of Dubowitz disease), weakness typically develops between age 3 and 15 months. Fewer than one fourth of children learn to sit. None can crawl or walk. Reflexes are absent. Muscles are weak, and swallowing may be difficult. Most children are confined to a wheelchair by age 2 to 3 years. The disorder is often fatal in early life, usually because of respiratory problems. But some children survive with permanent weakness that does not continue to worsen. These children often have severe curvature of the spine (scoliosis).

Spinal muscular atrophy type 3 (juvenile form or Wohlfart-Kugelberg-Welander disease) begins between age 15 months and 19 years and worsens slowly. Consequently, people with this disorder usually live longer than those with type 1 or 2 spinal muscular atrophy. Some of them have a normal life span. Weakness and wasting of muscles begin in the hips and thighs and later spread to the arms, feet, and hands. How long people lives depends on whether respiratory problems develop.

Spinal muscular atrophy type 4 first appears during adulthood, usually between the ages of 30 and 60 years. Muscles, mainly in the hips, thighs, and shoulders, slowly become weak and waste away.