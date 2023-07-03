Multiple System Atrophy (MSA)

Multiple system atrophy is a progressive disorder. Early symptoms of multiple system atrophy vary, depending on which part and how much of the brain is affected first. The disorder causes three groups of symptoms.

Parkinsonism—symptoms that resemble those of Parkinson disease—may occur. These symptoms result from degeneration in the basal ganglia. Muscles are stiff (rigid), and movements become slow, shaky, and difficult to initiate. When walking, people may shuffle and not swing their arms. People feel unsteady and off balance, making them more likely to fall. Posture may be stooped. Limbs may tremble jerkily, usually when they are held in one position. But people with multiple system atrophy are less likely to have tremors during rest than people with Parkinson disease. Articulating words is difficult, and the voice may become high-pitched and quaver.

Loss of coordination may occur. It results from degeneration in the cerebellum. People lose their balance. Later, they may be unable to control movements of their arms and legs. Consequently, they have difficulty walking and take wide, irregular steps. When reaching for an item, they may reach beyond it. When sitting, they may feel unstable. People may have difficulty focusing their eyes on and following objects. Tasks that require rapidly alternating movements, such as turning a door knob or screwing in a light bulb, also become difficult.

Malfunction of internal body processes, controlled by the autonomic nervous system, may also occur. Blood pressure may decrease dramatically when a person stands up, causing dizziness, light-headedness, or fainting—a condition called orthostatic hypotension. Blood pressure may increase when a person lies down.

People may need to urinate urgently or frequently or may pass urine involuntarily (urinary incontinence). They may have difficulty emptying the bladder (urinary retention). Constipation is common. Vision becomes poor. Men may have difficulty initiating and maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction).

Other symptoms of autonomic malfunction may include the following:

Less sweat, tears, and saliva are produced. As a result, people may become intolerant of heat and have dry eyes and mouth.

People may have difficulty swallowing and breathing.

Breathing may be noisy and high-pitched.

During sleep, breathing may stop repeatedly or become inadequate (sleep apnea).

If REM sleep behavior disorder develops, people speak and may wave their arms or legs violently during sleep, possibly because they are acting out vivid, frightening dreams.

People may lose control of bowel movements (fecal incontinence).

Many people are confined to a wheelchair or are otherwise severely disabled within 5 years after symptoms begin. The disorder results in death usually about 9 to 10 years after symptoms begin.