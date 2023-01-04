Get the full details

A perforation is a hole.

Your digestive tract is the group of hollow organs that food passes through when you swallow and digest it. These organs are part of the digestive tract:

The Digestive System

What is a perforation of the digestive tract? A perforation of the digestive tract is a hole in any of the organs in your digestive tract. Injuries, certain diseases, or swallowing certain things can make a hole in your digestive tract

Food, digestive juices, or waste leak out of the hole into your chest or belly and make you very sick

You’ll have sudden, severe pain in your chest or belly

Doctors do x-rays and sometimes a CT (computed tomography) scan

A perforation is a medical emergency, and you'll need surgery right away

Without treatment, you might die

What causes a perforation of the digestive tract? Causes of a perforation depend on where in the digestive tract the hole is. Causes include: Injury, such as from being stabbed, shot, or injured in a car crash

Swallowing something that gets stuck (a foreign body)

Swallowing a chemical, such as acid, that eats a hole in your esophagus or stomach

Throwing up really hard

Certain diseases, such as diverticulitis, peptic ulcer disease, blocked intestines, Crohn disease, and ulcerative colitis

What are the symptoms of a perforated digestive tract? Symptoms of a perforation of the digestive tract include: Sudden, severe pain in your belly or chest

Sweating

A belly that is tender and firm when touched

Feeling sick to your stomach

Throwing up

How can doctors tell if my digestive tract has a perforation? Doctors will do: X-rays of your chest and belly

Sometimes, CT (computed tomography) scan