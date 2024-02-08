The most common bacterial causes of community-acquired pneumonia are

Streptococcus pneumoniae

Haemophilus influenzae

Chlamydophila pneumoniae

Mycoplasma pneumoniae

Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) causes about many hospitalizations in the United States each year. There are over 90 types of pneumococci, but most serious disease is caused by only a small number of types. Pneumococcal pneumonia can be very severe, particularly in young children and older adults.

Haemophilus influenzae pneumonia may occur in adults but is more common among children. However, childhood infection has become much less common since children have been routinely vaccinated against H. influenzae. H. influenzae pneumonia is more common among adults who have underlying chronic lung disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchiectasis.

Chlamydophila pneumoniae is the second most common cause of lung infections in healthy people aged 5 to 35 years. C. pneumoniae is commonly responsible for outbreaks of respiratory infection within families, in college dormitories, and in military training camps. It causes a pneumonia that is rarely severe and infrequently requires hospitalization. Chlamydia psittaci pneumonia (psittacosis) is a rare infection caused by a different strain of chlamydia and occurs in people who own or are often exposed to birds.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae causes infection very similar to that caused by C. pneumoniae. M. pneumoniae pneumonia is more common among older children and adults younger than 40, especially those living in crowded environments, such as schools, college dormitories, and military barracks. Although the illness is rarely severe, symptoms can last for weeks or even months.

Legionella pneumophila causes pneumonia and flu-like symptoms sometimes called Legionnaires’ disease. It accounts for about 1 to 8% of all pneumonias. Legionella bacteria live in water, and outbreaks have occurred primarily in hotels and hospitals when the organism has spread through the air conditioning systems or water supplies, such as showers. No cases have been identified in which one person directly infected another.

Staphylococcus aureus causes pneumonia that is resistant to some types of antibiotics. This bacteria is known as community-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (CA-MRSA), and it can cause severe pneumonia, primarily in young adults. Since the year 2000, the number of cases of community-acquired pneumonia caused by S. aureus has increased, but the infection is still uncommon.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an especially common cause of pneumonia in people with cystic fibrosis and other lung diseases and in those with an impaired immune system.