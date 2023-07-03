Vaccination to prevent infections that cause or worsen bronchiectasis

Antibiotics to treat infections that cause or worsen bronchiectasis

Drainage of airway secretions with therapies that promote cough (such as, chest physical therapy, regular exercise, other techniques

Inhaled medications that help thin or loosen thick mucus so it can be more easily coughed out

Inhaled bronchodilators and sometimes inhaled corticosteroids

Sometimes, oral or inhaled antibiotics to suppress certain bacteria and prevent recurring infections

Rarely, surgical removal of part of lung

Oxygen therapy, if needed

Treatment of bronchiectasis is directed toward reducing the frequency of infections when possible, preventing certain infections with vaccines and sometimes antibiotics, decreasing the buildup of mucus, decreasing inflammation, and relieving airway blockage. Early, effective treatment can reduce complications such as hemoptysis, low oxygen levels in the blood, respiratory failure, and cor pulmonale. Treatment of underlying conditions that cause or contribute to flares is also needed.

Flares (exacerbations) are treated with antibiotics, bronchodilators, and chest physiotherapy to promote drainage of secretions and mucus. Chest physiotherapy includes such techniques as postural drainage and chest percussion. Sometimes antibiotics are given for a long period to prevent recurring infections, especially in people who have frequent flares or cystic fibrosis. Most people with cystic fibrosis benefit from treatment with a cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator (CFTR) modulator, which can decrease exacerbations.

Did You Know...

Inflammation and the buildup of mucus may be helped by humidification of the air and inhaling an aerosolized salt water solution. Medications that thin the thick sputum (mucolytics) may also be given to people who have cystic fibrosis. In other people, the effectiveness of mucolytics is uncertain.

Bronchial blockage can be detected and treated by bronchoscopy before severe damage occurs.

Significant bleeding with cough is sometimes treated with a technique called embolization instead of surgery. In embolization, doctors use a catheter to inject a substance that blocks the vessel that is bleeding.

Low blood oxygen levels are treated with oxygen therapy. Appropriate use of oxygen may help prevent complications such as cor pulmonale. If people have wheezing or shortness of breath, bronchodilators and sometimes inhaled corticosteroids often help. If a person has a flare, usually these medications and an antibiotic are given, and oral corticosteroids are added in some cases. Respiratory failure, if present, should be treated.

Rarely, part of a lung needs to be surgically removed. Such surgery usually is an option only if the disease is confined to one lung or, preferably, to one lung lobe or segment. Surgery may be considered for people who have recurrent infections despite treatment or who cough up large amounts of blood.

Advanced bronchiectasis in some people—mostly those who also have advanced cystic fibrosis—can be treated with lung transplantation. Pulmonary function (as measured by the amount of air in the lungs and the rate and amount of air moving in and out of the lungs with each breath) usually improves within 6 months, and the improvement may be sustained for at least 5 years.

Prognosis for people with bronchiectasis depends on its cause and on how well infections and other complications are prevented or controlled. People with coexisting conditions, such as chronic bronchitis or emphysema, and people who have complications, such as pulmonary hypertension or cor pulmonale, tend to have a worse prognosis.