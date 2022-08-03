Injuries and overuse are the most common causes of pain in a limb, but people usually know when these events are the cause of their pain. This discussion covers limb pain unrelated to injury or strain. Among the disorders that cause such limb pain, most affect the legs more than the arms. There are many causes.

The most common causes are the following:

Cellulitis Due to Bacterial Infection Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Uncommon but serious causes that require immediate evaluation and treatment include

Sudden blockage of an artery in the limb (acute arterial occlusion)

Deep soft-tissue infection

Heart attack (arm pain only)

Other less common causes include bone tumors, bone infections (osteomyelitis), and nerve problems such as pressure on nerves or degeneration of nerves (such as caused by diabetes or long-term alcohol abuse).