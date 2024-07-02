Symptoms During a Fatal Illness

Adequate medications should be given early, rather than held off until the pain is intolerable. There is no usual dose. Some people need only small doses, whereas others need much larger doses for the same effect. If a lower opioid dose is no longer effective, doctors should increase the dose, often by doubling it. Drug dependence may result from regular opioid use but causes no problems in dying people except the need to avoid sudden withdrawal and its uncomfortable symptoms. Drug addiction simply is not a concern when a person is close to death.

Opioids may cause side effects such as nausea, sedation, confusion, constipation, or slow or shallow breathing (respiratory depression). Most of these side effects, except for constipation, usually resolve over time or when another opioid is substituted. Constipation can often be minimized by starting laxatives even before opioids are given. Opioids may occasionally cause delirium and seizures. People who have severe or persistent side effects or inadequate pain relief often benefit from treatment by a pain specialist.

For severe pain located in one spot, a local anesthetic injected into or around a nerve (a “nerve block”) given by an anesthesiologist (a doctor with special training in managing pain and supporting people during surgery) may provide relief with few side effects.

Pain-modification techniques (such as guided imagery, hypnosis, acupuncture, relaxation, yoga, Reiki, and biofeedback) help some people. Counseling for stress and anxiety may be very helpful as well as may spiritual support from a chaplain or religious leader. Some people at end-of-life use cannabis products for a variety of symptoms, including relief of pain, insomnia, agitation, and depression.